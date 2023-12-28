Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.14% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.27. 8,059,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,162,809. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.96 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.