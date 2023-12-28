Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $304.81. 483,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,357. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $305.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

