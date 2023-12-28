Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 10,084 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.41. 2,397,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,326. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

