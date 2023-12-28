Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 5,158 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,002,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,765,902. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.57 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

