Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,728 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.52. The company had a trading volume of 576,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,687. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.70.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.