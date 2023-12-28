Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,968,000 after acquiring an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period.

IYW stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $123.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,218. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

