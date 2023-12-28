Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 127,695 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $68,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $233.56. The company had a trading volume of 433,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.50 and a 200-day moving average of $216.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

