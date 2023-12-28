Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 5,301 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.6% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

