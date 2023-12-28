Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 9,620 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $157.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,749,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,013. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day moving average is $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

