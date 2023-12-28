Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 3,082 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 4.5% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,308 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

