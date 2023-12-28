Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 52,755 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 159,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 26,137 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 266,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 908,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,365. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

