Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 5,353 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $17,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

IWY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.19. 96,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,608. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $117.31 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

