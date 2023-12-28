Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 69,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 472,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,542 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock worth $542,170,741. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.75. 2,838,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.77. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

