Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

