Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 398 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 2.5% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.29. 1,118,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.