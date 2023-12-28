Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 7,048 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.2% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

MBB stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.14. 882,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,490. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

