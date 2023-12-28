Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,945,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,643,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

