Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.64. 1,057,356 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

