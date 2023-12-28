Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after buying an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,435,000 after purchasing an additional 874,666 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,850,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after buying an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after buying an additional 704,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.35. 1,200,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,836. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.