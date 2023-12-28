Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,637,000 after buying an additional 1,168,718 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,345,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.40. 1,747,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.