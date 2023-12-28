Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,031 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.13. 6,619,764 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

