Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VTWO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,912. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

