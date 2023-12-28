Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $502,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,645,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,595,729. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

