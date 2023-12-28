Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $6.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.7% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.05. 262,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,911. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.26. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.