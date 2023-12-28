Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $16,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,275. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $59.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

