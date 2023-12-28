Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 123,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,631,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $438.67. 2,293,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,089. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $347.19 and a 52-week high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

