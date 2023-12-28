Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $305,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,866,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,918,738. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

