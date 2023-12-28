Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $504,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.87. 640,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,860. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

