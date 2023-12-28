Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $572,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.63. 1,182,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

