Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 219 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,649. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.