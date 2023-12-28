Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 4,180 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.14. 2,339,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,052. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

