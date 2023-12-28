Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.47. 798,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.