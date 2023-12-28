Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,721 Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 32,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,163. The company has a market cap of $627.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

