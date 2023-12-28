Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 67,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 393,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after buying an additional 85,042 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,606,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.75. 2,825,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

