Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,537 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 439.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 694,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,508,000 after purchasing an additional 565,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 128,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 982,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,411. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.