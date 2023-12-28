Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 1,244,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,929. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

