Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 14,291 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,291 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

BATS PAVE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 989,070 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

