Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 616,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $65.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

