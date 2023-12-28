Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 8,058 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $105.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

