Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 92 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,663. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.76. The stock has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

