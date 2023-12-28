Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $9.79

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.52. Snap One shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 618 shares changing hands.

SNPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $731.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.89 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 68.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 41.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

