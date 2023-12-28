SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 4,425 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.18. 1,526,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.