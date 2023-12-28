SOL Capital Management CO Acquires Shares of 150,995 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,330. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $56.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.