SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 1.54% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.85. 34,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,525. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $501.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

