SOL Capital Management CO Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.31. The company had a trading volume of 394,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,812. The company has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.35.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.