SOL Capital Management CO Has $6.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $260.90. 46,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $261.78.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

