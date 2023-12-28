SOL Capital Management CO Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after buying an additional 598,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,651,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.17. 405,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,604. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

