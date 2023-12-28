SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.59. 59,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,389. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $109.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

