SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $722,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 82,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,745. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

