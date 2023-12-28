SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

